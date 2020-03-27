LPA to bring rains over parts of Mindanao likely ’til Sunday

The low pressure area (LPA) that the weather bureau has been monitoring will likely bring rains over parts of Mindanao until Sunday.

“The LPA is already inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility. Even if it has a small chance to become a typhoon in 24 hours, it would bring rains over parts of Mindanao until the next two days,” Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Chris Perez said Friday.

The LPA was last spotted 530 kilometers east southeast of Davao City.

Perez said generally warm and humid weather will prevail over most parts of the archipelago on Friday as the easterlies continue to affect southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Isolated rain showers may be experienced over Metro Manila and other parts of the country due to localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, moderate winds will blow over the eastern section of the country, and the northern part of Ilocos Norte. Coastal waters along these areas will be moderate.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. Source: Philippines News Agency