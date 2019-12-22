LPA to bring rains over Mindanao, parts of Visayas

MANILA A shallow low-pressure area (LPA) estimated at 65 kilometers south-southwest of Davao City will bring moderate to heavy rains over large parts of Mindanao as well as the Visayas region, while a tropical depression continues its track towards the country.

In a weather bulletin issued at 4 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the adverse weather conditions are expected over Mindanao, Eastern and Central Visayas due to the LPA.

Residents in these areas, especially those in low-lying and mountainous areas, are advised to take appropriate action against possible flash floods or landslides due to scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the weather bureau also said a tropical depression estimated at 1,510 kilometers east of Mindanao is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) between Sunday evening and Monday morning and will be given the local name 'Ursula'.

It is moving west-northwest at 25 kilometers per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 70 kilometers per hour.

PAGASA added that the tropical depression could possibly make landfall between Eastern Visayas and Caraga area on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning, traversing the Visayas area.

For the Bicol Region, the easterlies will bring cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms, while partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are expected over Metro Manila and the rest of the country also caused by the easterlies.

No gale warnings have been raised over the seaboards of the country, but northern and eastern sections of Luzon and the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to rough coastal waters, with waves from 1.2 to 2.8 meters due to moderate to strong winds blowing from the east.

Coastal water conditions for the rest of the country will be slight to moderate from light to moderate winds headed east to northeast, with waves from 0.6 to 2.1 meters. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency