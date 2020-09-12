LPA to bring rains in parts of Luzon Saturday

A low-pressure area (LPA) last spotted at 45 km. north of Romblon, Romblon would bring rains in some parts of Luzon on Saturday.

In its daily weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said there will be cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in the Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Bicol regions due to the LPA.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers brought by localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA also said an active tropical cyclone was located outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), 2,035 km. northeast of extreme northern Luzon.

The tropical cyclone had maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near its center and gustiness of up to 55 kph. It was moving north-northwestward at 30 kph but is unlikely to enter PAR.

Winds in northern and central Luzon will be light to moderate and headed east to the northeast, causing slight to moderate coastal waters.

The Visayas and the rest of Luzon will have light winds headed southwest to “variable”, causing slight coastal waters.

Mindanao will have light winds headed southeast to south, with slight coastal waters.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 24°C to 32°C; Puerto Princesa City, 26°C to 32°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 32°C; and Metro Davao, 25°C to 34°C. (PNA)

