LPA to bring rains in Caraga, Davao

Several areas in Mindanao will experience rains on Friday due to a low pressure area (LPA).

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA, formerly Tropical Depression Queenie, will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms in Caraga and Davao region.

The LPA was located 140 km. southeast of Davao City.

PAGASA added that cloudy skies are expected in the region, and impacts included possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate, with at times heavy rains.

Localized thunderstorms shall bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas shall prevail over the extreme portion of Northern Luzon, while light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas are expected in the remaining seaboards in the country.

Possible rain showers and thunderstorms are also forecasted in some portions of Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, and Metro Davao for the upcoming weekend

Source: Philippines News Agency