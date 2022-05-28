LPA spotted; sunny weather, isolated rains to prevail

A low pressure area (LPA) was spotted 355 kilometers (kms) east of General Santos City but still sunny weather and isolated rains will prevail over most areas in the country, a forecaster said Thursday.

“The LPA is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ). It has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, and possibly dissipate in the next one to two days,” Benison Estareja of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

No weather disturbance is seen to enter or will develop in the country until the weekend.

Rains will prevail over the southern portion of Mindanao due to ITCZ.

“Take precautions against possible flooding and landslides,” Estareja advised.

PAGASA forecast scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Davao Region.

Palawan will experience cloudy skies and rains due to the ITCZ, but the rest of Luzon will have sunny weather until noon.

Legazpi’s temperature will reach up to 34 °C; while Metro Manila, Kalayaan Islands, Puerto Princesa and Tuguegarao’s temperature will be up to 33 °C.

The rest of the Visayas and Mindanao are also expected to have sunny weather until noon, and isolated rains and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Zamboanga’s temperature is forecast to reach 34 °C; Iloilo and Cebu up to 33 °C.

Meanwhile, light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail over the entire archipelago.

Source: Philippines News Agency