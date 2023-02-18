LPA off Davao City to bring cloudy skies, rains

MANILA: A low-pressure area (LPA), spotted 285 km. east-southeast of Davao City, will bring overcast skies and rains to most of Mindanao as the northeast monsoon or “amihan” continues to prevail over Luzon on Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecast cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region, Northern Mindanao, and Bicol Region, as well as the provinces of Romblon, Marinduque, and Quezon due to the LPA.

PAGASA said the rest of Mindanao and the rest of Mimaropa region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the LPA and localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with rains will prevail over Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera region, and Aurora province due to the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies with light rains, also due to the “amihan.”

Moderate to strong winds headed northeast to north will blow over Luzon and the eastern sections of the Visayas and Mindanao, resulting in moderate to rough seas.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 22°C to 31°C; Baguio City, 11°C to 23°C; Legazpi City, 22°C to 29°C; Metro Cebu, 24°C to 28°C; Cagayan de Oro City, 24°C to 28°C; and Metro Davao, 23°C to 29°C

Source: Philippines News Agency