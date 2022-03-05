﻿LPA likely to develop over the weekend

A low pressure area (LPA) may possibly develop over the weekend, the weather bureau said Friday.

“This LPA has a slim chance of developing into a weather disturbance. However, it is forecast to cross the Philippine Sea and head to the Visayas,” Benison Estareja of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

He said residents must take precautions against possible flooding and landslides as the LPA would bring rains.

For Friday’s weather forecast, Estareja said Luzon will experience fair weather with localized thunderstorms in the afternoon. It will be warm at noon.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies will prevail over the Visayas. Estareja said rains are highly likely over Eastern Samar, Samar and Leyte because of the easterlies.

Warm weather will be experienced in Mindanao, especially at noon. “Take note that Zamboanga will have up to 36 °C temperature and up to 33 °C in Davao,” he said.

Meanwhile, light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will continue to prevail over the entire archipelago.

Source: Philippines News Agency