LPA less likely to develop into tropical depression: PAGASA

The low-pressure area (LPA) spotted 910 kilometers east southeast of Davao City has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression, a weather specialist said Wednesday.

Ezra Bulquerin, of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), said the LPA is embedded in the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) that currently causes cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms over Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental and Sarangani provinces.

The northeasterly surface windflow, on the other hand, will bring cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands. This weather condition may last for 24 hours, he added.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are expected over Metro Manila and the rest of the country due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

Strong winds will blow over the northern and western sections of Northern Luzon, where coastal waters will be rough.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, Bulquerin said.

Source: Philippines News Agency