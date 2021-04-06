LPA, easterlies to bring some rains Saturday

Parts of the country can expect cloudy skies and some rains on Saturday brought by a low-pressure area (LPA) and the easterlies.

In its daily weather bulletin released at 4 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was last spotted at 195 km. west-northwest of Zamboanga City.

It said the LPA will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and Zamboanga City.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers brought by the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

Winds in Luzon will be light to moderate and headed northeast to east while coastal waters will be slight to moderate.

In the Visayas and Mindanao, winds will be light to moderate and headed east to northeast, with slight to moderate coastal waters.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 24°C to 35°C; Tagaytay City, 22°C to 32°C; Puerto Princesa, 25°C to 32°C; Metro Cebu, 24°C to 32°

C; Cagayan de Oro City, 25°C to 32°C; and Metro Davao, 25°C to 33°C

Source: Philippines News Agency