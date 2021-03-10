Lowering of tariff a must to have more import options: DA

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is pushing to lower the most favored nation (MFN) tariff on rice imports to 35 percent.

Dr. Dionisio Alvindia, DA-Integrated Rice Program program director, in a virtual press briefer on Tuesday, said the in-quota tariff for rice imports or within the minimum access volume (MAV) at present is at 40 percent while those outside the MAV (out-quota) are at 50 percent.

“This (lowering of tariff) is so we can have other options for rice importations. Hindi lang tayo reliant (So we will not only rely) on Southeast Asian nations. Right now, we are only 92 to 93 percent food sufficient, the remaining 7 percent is from importations,” he added.

Alvindia underscored Vietnam’s recent move to lower its export volume. Vietnam is one of the major exporters of rice to the Philippines,

“This is in preparation para hindi magkulang (ang Pilipinas) sa future importations (so the Philippines won’t fall short on its importation level in the future),” he said.

The agriculture official shared this is also why the DA is working on raising the productivity level of rice farmers through the use of hybrid and quality seeds, and providing farm machinery to minimize production losses.

Meanwhile, agriculture stakeholders have voiced their reservations on the plan to ease import rules on fisheries products.

In February, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) announced its proposal to fast-track food imports, including fisheries products, to bring down rising food prices.

Agricultural advocacy group Tugon Kabuhayan, in a statement on Tuesday, said the proposal of NEDA is counterproductive to the fisheries sector particularly in aquaculture.

The group said logistics support for the transport of fish to markets is what the country needs rather than easing importation rules.

They said around 50,000 metric tons (MT) a year is needed to meet the demand with the rising population in the country.

Based on United Nations data, the group said, the Philippine population is estimated to hit 111.05 million this year, and fish demand is estimated at 4.086 million MT.

“By 2031, we need to produce (an additional) 500,000 MT to provide for the needs of the projected 125.02 million population, which is estimated to consume around 4.6 million MT,” said Tugon Kabuhayan lead convenor Asis Perez.

“With most fishing grounds showing signs of overfishing, it is only prudent to target the 500,000 MT increase in fisheries production through aquaculture,” he added.

Perez said the main problem of domestic fish producers is how to sell their produce. If they have to compete with imports, their burdens will be compounded.

“It’s not a question of availability, but a question of the logistical system that we are having primarily as a result of the pandemic,” he said.

“Our problem is not production, but logistics and post-harvest losses. We should focus on that and not on importation,” he added.