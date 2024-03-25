Lower generation, WESM costs cut power rates in Negros Occidental

BACOLOD CITY: Average residential power rates in all three distribution utilities in Negros Occidental decreased in March due to lower generation charge as well as reduced prices in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM). Data on Monday showed the rate reduction this month came after an upward rate adjustment reported by the Northern Negros Electric Cooperative (Noneco), Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco) and Negros Occidental Electric Cooperative (Noceco) in February. In a statement, Noneco said the power rate for March is PHP11.99 per kilowatt hour (kWh), lower by PHP1.4341 compared to PHP13.4306 per kWh in February. This can be attributed to a decrease in the WESM price of PHP2.7256 per kWh, it added. A decrease in total generation charges brought down the power rate of Ceneco for the billing month of March to PHP10.2279 per kWh, with a reduction of PHP1.5577 compared to the February rate of PHP11.7856 per kWh. Lower total generation charges are due to the decrease in the bilateral con tract price of PHP1.4145 per kWh. 'The Ceneco board and management continue to remind electricity consumers to conserve energy to avoid paying high electricity bills,' acting general manager Arnel Lapore said in an advisory. In a separate advisory, Noceco said the residential rate for March is PHP11.1567 per kWh, PHP2.1484 lower from PHP13.3051 per kWh in February. 'The main factor in the decrease in generation charge is the PHP2.6134 per kWh reduction in the energy cost from the WESM,' it added. Also, it warned member-consumer-owners of an expected significant increase in electricity consumption considering the recent high heat index registered in Negros Occidental. 'This surge in demand will likely translate to higher energy prices in the spot market, following the fundamental economic principle of supply and demand,' the Noneco management said. Source: Philippines News Agency