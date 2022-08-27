Lower generation cost cuts power rate in northern Negros

Lower generation charge of one of its power suppliers has brought down the cost of electricity for residential consumers in the northern part of Negros Occidental.

In an advisory on Friday, the Northern Negros Electric Cooperation (Noneco) said its rate for the current month dropped by PHP0.5707 to only PHP15.99, from the July rate of PHP16.57 per kilowatt hour (kWh).

“The decrease can be attributed to the reduction in the generation cost of one of the power generators with a power supply agreement in the electric cooperative,” it added.

In July, Noneco announced an increase of PHP2.14, pushing the residential power rate from only PHP14.43 in June to PHP16.57 per kWh last month.

The rise in power cost was then generally attributed to the high fuel prices in the generation charges of contracted private power generators and the increase in electricity prices in the market, its advisory said.

According to the Noneco management, for every kWh consumed by residential consumers, some 14 to 16 percent of the total bill amount goes to the electric cooperative.

Currently, it receives only PHP1.61 of the power rate through the distribution, supply, and metering (DSM) charges intended for its operation, construction, and maintenance services.

The DSM rate of Noneco, which was approved and based on Energy Regulatory Commission Resolution 20, series of 2009, has not increased since 2010, the management added.

It reminded consumers to be vigilant in checking their electricity meters against pilferage and illegal use of electricity, and observe energy-saving as well

Source: Philippines News Agency