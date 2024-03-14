Love Boracay 2024 Sports Festival slated April 26-30

MANILA: Preparations are ongoing for the Love Boracay 2024 Sports Festival scheduled from April 26-30. The event features eight sports, namely: beach tennis, beach volleyball, beach soccer, football, dragon boat, ultimate frisbee, pickle ball and round net, and non-sport paraw race and sandcastle making. The festival will be the second tournament to be organized by the Boracay Racquet Sports Club PH team of Maggie Tirol, Theo Dy and Nok Sacapaño after last week's Boracay Beach Games held in front of Whitehouse Beach Resort. In the beach tennis competition, Dy and Ivana Caballero won the mixed doubles title over Davis Alabi and Tirol, 4-6, 7-5, 10-6. Keith Palmani and Matt Crisosto bagged the men's doubles title over CJ Luna and Bryan Magallanes, 6-2, 6-1, while Tirol and Ada Yu were crowned women's doubles champions after beating Jenny Jara and Anais Silvestre, 6-0, 6-1. Dy finally had his moment of glory after three runner-up finishes. "I always made it to finals but always ended up as a runner up. In God's will and time, I won. I trained and worked hard to prepare myself for the tournament and I'm happy and proud of the outcome. I'm also thankful to my new partner Ivana who is equally prepared and focused. I look forward to more tournament partnership ahead," Dy said in an interview on Thursday. Caballero, a former varsity tennis player who is now working at TJMC Clinic in Boracay, said "First off, I just want to thank God for the opportunity. It has been a pleasure to play and meet different players who share the same passion, which is tennis. For me, I just did my best, leaving it all up to Him above because I want to enjoy this despite the pressure and exhaustion under the sun.' 'We gave our best and I'm grateful for everyone who supported us all throughout. This victory is not an end, but rather a new beginning for me and my partner in beach tennis and I am looking forward to more opportunities and tournaments like this for me and my fellow tennis enthusiasts," she said. Meanwhile, the organizers a re happy with the outcome of the Boracay Beach Games, saying "everyone was in their A game and it's truly everyone's ball game. Creating this kind of event is both meaningful and fulfilling. We see players having fun and while staying focused on the game. This will also not be possible without the support of our LGU (local government unit), Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) and some sponsors.' "Overall, it was a smooth sailing tournament and we look forward to our next tournament in April, the Love Boracay 2024," said Dy, a member of the Philta board of trustees and the club's secretary. Source: Philippines News Agency