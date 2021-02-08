Lotto bettor from NegOr wins P12.3-M jackpot

MANILA – A lone bettor from Bacong, Negros Oriental won the jackpot prize of PHP12.3 million on Friday’s lotto draw.

In an advisory on Saturday, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) general manager Royina Garma said the winner bagged the PHP12,365,695.20 jackpot prize of the Mega Lotto 6/45 draw.

He said 52 bettors who guessed five out of the six-digit winning combination — 18-19-04-13-29-06 — won second prize and will receive PHP32,000 each.

The Mega Lotto 6/45 draw is held every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The bettor is advised to present the winning ticket and two valid identification cards to claim her/his check at the PCSO’s main office in Mandaluyong City.

Garma urged the public to patronize PCSO games to generate more funds to assist more Filipinos.

The PCSO serves as the principal government agency to raise and provide funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and national charities. (PNA)