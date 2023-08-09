LOSSES TO ONLINE SCAMS COULD REACH RM1.2 BLN THIS YEAR

Cumulative losses involving cases of online fraud by scammers are projected to reach up to RM1.2 billion by the end of this year if there is still a lack of awareness among the public about the crime.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the projection was obtained from today’s Cabinet meeting during the presentation of the National Social Council’s paper, among which was a report on scammers.

“This means this crime is getting more serious, so the police should heighten public awareness so that people are not tempted nor fall for scams,” he told reporters after the Human Capital and Personality Development Seminar here today.

Saifuddin Nasution also expressed concern that if the trend of online fraud keeps rising, the amount in losses will surpass conventional crimes such as vehicle thefts.

Meanwhile, on a report that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) may request Interpol’s help to track down the son-in-law of former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, he said the Home Ministry will look at the form of cooperation required by the MACC for the application.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency