Los Baños set to ban spitting in public places

The local government here is set to prohibit spitting in public places to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“Hiniling po natin sa pamamagitan ni Vice Mayor Tony Kalaw kasama natin ang ilang mga konsehal na ipasa ang isang ordinansa na kung saan ay ipinagbabawal dumura saan mang pampublikong lugar (We asked through Vice Mayor Tony Kalaw together with some councilmen to pass an ordinance that prohibits spitting in public places),” Mayor Ceasar Perez said in a public address Sunday night.

Perez added that the passage of the “no spitting” ordinance is urgent.

“Ang Sangguniang Bayan ay hiniling natin na mag-convene para isabatas ang nasabing pagbabawal ng pagdudura sa ating mga pampublikong lugar (We asked the municipal council to convene to pass the said prohibition of spitting in our public places),” he added.

The Covid-19 is mainly transmitted through droplets of saliva after sneezing or coughing.

The development came at the heels of two additional confirmed Covid-19 cases here.

Perez said the two patients are currently under house quarantine.

“Pinadadalhan natin ng kanilang mga pangangailangan sa kanilang pang-araw-araw na buhay. Binibigyan din po natin ng pagkain (We send them their daily needs. We are also providing food),” Perez said.

Meanwhile, Nagcarlan town recorded its first confirmed Covid-19 case as of 2 p.m. Sunday.

Ten areas in Laguna now have at least one confirmed Covid-19 case each.

On the other hand, San Pedro has now matched Sta. Rosa in terms of the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases.

San Pedro, the city linking Laguna and Metro Manila, now has eight confirmed cases, the same with Sta. Rosa, which did not report a new Covid-19 case on Sunday.

In total, there are 33 patients in Laguna infected with the virus.

Source: Philippines News Agency