Los Baños mayor confirms 1st Covid-19 case

The municipal mayor here announced on Wednesday night that a person under investigation for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) who passed away over the weekend was tested positive of the virus.

“Late in the afternoon, around five o’clock, ay ipinabatid na po sa atin ng ating municipal health officer na si Dr. Alvin Isidoro na kumpirmado po na may pasyenteng namatay sa Covid-19 (we were told by our municipal health officer, Dr. Alvin Isidoro, that it was confirmed that the patient died due to Covid-19),” Mayor Ceasar Perez said in a public address.

Perez did not divulge further information about the patient who passed away on Friday last week in Laguna’s capital town of Santa Cruz and a resident of Los Baños.

Meanwhile, Perez added that the patient’s family here is now in a house quarantine with the municipal government taking care of their needs while their house has been disinfected.

“‘Yun po ay ginagawa na natin bago pa natin matanggap ang nasabing confirmation galing po sa RITM (Research Institute for Tropical Medicine) (We have been doing them even before we received the confirmation from RITM),” he added.

With the said development, Los Baños became the sixth town in Laguna to have a confirmed Covid-19 case.

Earlier Wednesday, a resident of Barangay Canlubang in Calamba was confirmed to have contracted Covid-19.

Data from the Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit of Laguna’s Provincial Health Office data as of 7 p.m. Wednesday show that there have been 13 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The city of Santa Rosa has the most cases with six, while the adjacent Binan City now has three.

Like Calamba and Los Baños, Cabuyao and Lumban each have one confirmed Covid-19 case.

