Los Baños Covid-19 free anew

This town is once again free from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), the local government here announced on Sunday night.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the local government said that its last remaining active case, patient LB-C46, has recovered.

The patient is a 39-year-old man from Barangay Batong Malake, whose exposure to the virus remains unknown, as confirmed by the local government on June 1.

Although he has chronic kidney disease, the patient decided to undergo home isolation. After 13 days, his latest confirmatory test showed a negative result from Covid-19.

Los Baños has never had a positive Covid-19 case for 11 straight days.

The last confirmed patient, LB-C47, a 24-year-old woman also from Barangay Batong Malake, fully recovered on June 11 after only eight days of confinement at an undisclosed hospital.

In total, 43 have recovered, while four died from the disease.

However, there are still 12 pending results among those who underwent community testing and 27 others from probable cases.

From those who got the results of their polymerase chain reaction tests, 926 people were tested negative for Covid-19.

Source : Philippines News Agency