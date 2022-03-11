﻿Lorenzana hopes for continuity of DND-DPWH military infra program

Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Delfin Lorenzana hopes that the next administration will continue the “Tatag ng Imprastraktura para sa Kapayapaan at Seguridad” (TIKAS) convergence program of the agency and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Lorenzana’s remarks came after he visited the newly-inaugurated administration building of the 4th Infantry Division in Camp Evangelista in Patag, Cagayan de Oro City, and the hospital being built for the unit’s personnel and their dependents.

“But I’m more excited about the new hospital being constructed inside Camp Evangelista in Patag, Cagayan de Oro City. As we all know, our station hospitals and medical facilities in various camps not only serve our soldiers and their dependents but also people in the community, pati mga nasusugatang (New People’s Army) NPA (even wounded NPAs),” Lorenzana said in a Facebook post Thursday night.

Both facilities are made possible by the TIKAS program of the two agencies aimed at addressing the various facility requirements of different Armed Forces of the Philippines units across the country.

“Hoping that the TIKAS convergence program between the DND-Philippines and DPWH will be continued by the next administration,” he added.

The TIKAS project was conceptualized by President Rodrigo R. Duterte to improve the landscape of military facilities in the country.

Source: Philippines News Agency