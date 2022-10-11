Loom weaving as livelihood entices men in Antique

Loom weaving, or locally known as patadyong, once a female dominated industry in Antique, is now getting the interest of men as a source of livelihood.

Bagtason Loomweavers Association (BLWA) chairman Mario Manzano said more men are taking interest because of the stable income they could get.

“Before, these men were engaged in farming and in building construction for their living, but they shifted into loom weaving because of the income they could get and in order to preserve the local culture,” he said in an interview on Monday.

Manzano said nine of the 32 members of the BLWA that is based in Barangay Bagtason, Bugasong town are into loom weaving.

He said there were also male out-of-youth (OSYs) who took up loom weaving.

A three-meter patadyong cloth that can be finished in three days can earn a weaver PHP1,000.

Their income could be higher depending on how fast they could finish their work and how intricate the designs are.

Manzano said the men loom weavers take pride seeing their products such as barong, bags, hats, wallets, and placemats worn or used by dignitaries or popular people, motivating them to make these items.

The BLWA has only recently made a barong for Senator Robin Padilla that he wore in one of the special occasions at the Senate.

“The senator must have liked so much the barong that his staff has ordered more,” Manzano said.

Manzano considers former Antique Congresswoman and now Senator Loren Legarda as the prime promoter of their industry.

They are now earning as much as PHP62,000 in just 12 days of their display and sale at the showroom provided them for free at the ground floor of the old capitol.

“Since we have been provided with a showroom at the old capitol, our products have become more accessible to those who would like to buy,” Manzano said.

He said their products bear the fresh flower design, which represents the unity and purity of the old women in Barangay Bagtason who started the loom weaving industry in their barangay during the pre-Hispanic time.

Source: Philippines News Agency