Long weekend road repairs set in 3 NCR cities

A total of 14 road sections in three cities in Metro Manila are scheduled for repairs beginning 11 p.m. Friday, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said.

In an advisory, the DPWH reminded that the repairs would cause significant delays for travelers during the long weekend, particularly in the cities of Quezon, Makati, and Pasig.

Lane reductions for road rehabilitation activities will continue on the following four segments along the Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (Edsa) northbound: Santolan Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Station, bus lane; after P. Tuazon flyover to Aurora Tunnel, 3rd lane from the center island (fast lane); after Aurora Boulevard to New York Street, 3rd lane from center island (intermittent section); and after Kamuning Road and Kamias Road to JAC Liner Bus Station, beside the center island in Quezon City.

The affected lanes along Edsa southbound are in front of GMA Network Center, U-turn slot service road; Kamuning Road intersection, 3rd block service road; in front of Kamuning Police Station 10, 2nd block service road; and from Balingasa Creek to Oliveros Footbridge, still in Quezon City.

Other affected QC road sections are Fairview Avenue southbound, from Fleur de Lis Street to Labayane Street, 1st lane from center island; Cloverleaf northbound, from Edsa to North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) segment, outer lane, and Roosevelt Avenue near corner Edsa, outer lane.

In C-5, also affected are the service road in front of Global Oil Gas Station in Pasig City, road portion corner CP Garcia Avenue after the intersection, 2nd block from the center island in Quezon City.

The southbound second lane in Makati City will be also closed for re-blocking.

Motorists are encouraged to take alternative routes while repairs are underway.

All affected roads will reopen at 5 a.m. on August 30.

Source: Philippines News Agency