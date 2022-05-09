﻿Long lines mar early morning voting in Bulacan

Voters here are unfazed by long queues going to their precincts as they choose their next leaders on Monday.

At the Pantoc Elementary School, there are two regular voting lines stretching as long as half a kilometer on each side as of 9 a.m.

Voters have to also endure the summer heat during the long queue.

A voter here shared that it took him two hours to vote as he queued around 7 a.m. He left his precinct past 9 a.m.

Long lines are expected during this election, the country’s first poll under the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, as voters have to observe minimum health protocols in the voting sites.

Despite the long queues and heat, voters remain patient and have kept the situation in order.

The voting center also provides a special lane for senior citizens, persons with disability, and pregnant voters.

