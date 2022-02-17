﻿Long Covid less common among vaccinated: studyf

A study by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) found that people who have been fully vaccinated are less likely to be affected by long Covid after contracting the virus.

The investigation reviewed 15 national and international studies on the effects of long Covid.

Eight looked at the effects of vaccinations that had been administered before transmission and found that vaccinated people were less likely to develop symptoms of long Covid compared to those who did not get a vaccine.

“These studies add to the potential benefits of receiving a full course of the Covid-19 vaccination. Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself from serious symptoms when you get infected and may also help to reduce the longer-term impact,” Mary Ramsay, UKHSA’s head of Immunization, said in a statement. “For most people symptoms of long Covid are short-lived and resolve over time. But for some, symptoms can be more severe and disrupting to their daily lives. If you’re experiencing unusual symptoms particularly for longer than four weeks after infection, you should consider contacting your GP.”

The studies compared long Covid symptoms before and after inoculation and found that vaccinated people infected with the virus found an improvement to the symptoms rather than a deterioration found by those unvaccinated.

The National Health Service (NHS) said the study was an important reminder of the power and significance of vaccines in keeping the virus at bay and the prevention of health care services being overwhelmed by surges and waves seen before the rollout of the vaccines.

“With more than 10,000 people in hospital with Covid – this study is a timely and important reminder that vaccines remain our best protection against the virus, reducing the chances of becoming seriously unwell as well as the effects of long Covid,” said NHS medical director Stephen Powis.

“The NHS vaccination program has helped prevent over 100,000 hospitalizations since mid-December alone, and so the NHS is clear, when eligible book in for your vaccine without delay,” Powis added.

