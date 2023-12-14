Lone bidder submits docs for May 2025 polls automation project

MANILA: A sole bidder submitted its bid documents for the Full Automation System with Transparency Audit/Count (FASTrAC) project of the Commission on Elections (Comelec). Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said the Joint Venture of Miru Systems Co. Ltd., Integrated Computer Systems, St. Timothy Construction Corp., and Centerpoint Solutions Technologies, Inc. submitted a bid for the PHP18.8 billion automation project at the Opening of Bids, the Comelec - Special Bids and Awards Committee (SBAC) held at the Palacio del Gobernador in Intramuros, Manila at 9 a.m. Thursday. Laudiangco said the eligibility documents of the lone bidder would be subjected to evaluation by the SBAC. "We will check and validate their documents, including permits, licenses, tax clearances, articles of incorporation, SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) registration, single largest completed contract, as well as all ongoing projects or completed projects, whether private or with the government," he said in an interview. Aft er the eligibility requirements, the Committee will check on their financial documents. In case the South Korean firm is deemed ineligible, the SBAC will declare a failed bidding. Smartmatic Philippines - Total Information Management (SMMT-TIM) 2016, Inc. and Pivot International have also purchased the bid documents. Smartmatic Philippines has been disqualified by the commission from joining any public bidding projects for elections. "SMMT-TIM 2016 appeared before the SBAC Secretariat to submit a bid. However, pursuant to the resolution promulgated by the Commission en banc last Nov. 29, 2023, the bid was not received by the Secretariat," the SBAC said. "No restraining order of the Supreme Court has been received up until the deadline of Submission of Bids at 9:00 a.m.," it added. Source: Philippines News Agency