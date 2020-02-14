Lone bettor bags P36 M Lotto 6/42 jackpot

A lone bettor from Davao del Norte bagged the PHP36 million jackpot prize in Thursday night's draw of the Lotto 6/42, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said Friday.

In a statement, PCSO General Manager Royina Marzan Garma said the lucky bettor guessed the winning combination 15 27 36 08 41 11 with a jackpot prize of exactly PHP36,652,592.40.

Garma said the lucky ticket was purchased at an outlet in Tagum City.

To claim his/her check, the bettor must go to PCSO's main office in Mandaluyong City and present the winning ticket and two ID cards.

Meanwhile, the 25 bettors who almost hit the jackpot after correctly guessing five of the six digit winning combination will get a consolation prize of PHP25,000 each.

Garma urged the public to keep on patronizing the products of PCSO as a large chunk of its revenue goes to charity programs.

The 6/42 Regular Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Source: Philippines News Agency