Lone bettor bags P339-M lotto jackpot

A lone bettor from Quezon City is the second jackpot winner in the lotto games since the implementation of community quarantine measures in mid-March that affected the games’ operations, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said Monday.

In an advisory, PCSO general manager Royina Garma said the winner bagged the PHP339-million jackpot prize in Sunday night’s Lotto 6/58 draw.

The bettor guessed the winning combination 18-19-28-09-01-11. To claim the check, the bettor must go to PCSO’s main office in Mandaluyong City and present the winning ticket and two ID cards.

Meanwhile, 57 bettors won second prize and will each receive PHP120,000 for correctly guessing five numbers out of the six-digit winning combination, while 2,390 bettors won PHP2,000 and 29,424 also won PHP100.

Garma said the selling agents get a prize commission of one percent of the jackpot prize but not to exceed PHP1 million.

The 6/58 lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the jackpot of the Grand Lotto 6/55 is estimated to reach PHP100 million in the draw to be held Monday night.

Garma said there was no jackpot winner in the last draw held Saturday night which yielded a winning combination 41-16-36-43-19-34 which carried a jackpot of a PHP97.6 million.

However, there was one lucky bettor who won the second prize of PHP100,000 for correctly guessing five of the six-digit winning combination.

The Grand Lotto 6/55 is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

The agency also reiterated that lotto ticket prices have been rolled back to PHP20.

Last Aug. 19, the PCSO announced that lotto operations are now allowed to resume in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) and modified GCQ.

The lotto games have been suspended for three months due to the implementation of the community quarantine to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Despite the absence of revenues since March, the PCSO has been contributing to the national government’s medical and humanitarian response to the pandemic.

For August, the agency has released some PHP131 million worth of medical assistance to some 18,300 beneficiaries mostly on the medical needs of indigent Filipinos such as hospital confinement, chemotherapy, dialysis, and post-transplant medicines.

The program is funded by revenues from PCSO games nationwide. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency