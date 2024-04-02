LONDON SQUASH CLASSIC: ‘SIVASANGARI, YOU HAVE MADE US PROUD’ – AHMAD ZAHID

KUALA LUMPUR, National women's squash player S. Sivasangari's achievement of winning the London Squash Classic Championship proves what can be done if one has strong determination and will, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said. The Deputy Prime Minister posted on Facebook today saying that Sivasangari's achievement made the country proud and glorified Malaysia globally. 'Congratulations to Sivasangari for managing to win the London Squash Classic.You have made all of us, Malaysians proud! 'All the best to you and I hope you remain consistent and become the best player in the world,' he said, adding that he was impressed by Sivasangari's battle to victory, as she beat world number one player Nour El Sherbini in the quarterfinals, world number four Nele Gliss of Belgium in the semifinals and finally world number two Hania El Hammamy of Egypt in the finals to emerge as the London Squash Classic's inaugural champion. Sivasangari has beaten El Hammamy twice in their six meetings. Source: BERNAMA News Agenc y