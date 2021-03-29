Locsin highlights stronger PH-US ties

MANILA – Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. met with the US-Philippines Society Board of Directors in a virtual meeting on March 22, 2021 to discuss the Philippines-United States bilateral relations in light of the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic ties, and the 70th anniversary of the Philippines-United States alliance.

During the meeting, discussed were defense and security cooperation, development assistance, United States Indo-Pacific policies, US-China relations, and the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines.

Locsin underscored that the United States will remain as the Philippines’ “only rational military ally,” and one of its “strongest and most extensive trading partners”, and highlighted bright prospects for the continued Philippines and United States partnership and alliance.

The Secretary raised deep concern on the rise in attacks on Asian Americans, including Filipino-Americans, in various parts of the United States and cited cooperation between Philippine Foreign Service Posts (FSPs) in the United States and the United States government in taking swift action to stop and prevent these attacks.

He further recognized that State authorities are taking action on this vital matter.

Locsin was joined by Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel G. Romualdez, and Society Co-Chairs Ambassador John D. Negroponte, and Manuel V. Pangilinan. (PR)

Source: Philippines News Agency