Locals help in the fight vs. insurgents through info-sharing

BANGUED: A military official based in Abra cited locals' efforts to help address the insurgency problem by reporting the presence of New People's Army (NPA) members in Pilar, Abra, which resulted in military operations on Tuesday. "The people did not just report their (rebels') presence but gave their exact location,' Major Bryan Albano, chief of the Civil Military Operations of the 501st Infantry Brigade based in Lagangilang, Abra said in a phone interview Wednesday. "Gone were the days when people tolerated their presence due to fear,' he pointed out. The military operations resulted in an eight-hour gunfight with the rebels that started past 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the village of Nagcanasan in Pilar, Abra. Albano said troopers continued to scour the area to ensure there were no landmines left and to check if there were wounded NPA rebels unable to run and needing medical attention. He said Corporal Markson Tadeo, a native of Pilar, Abra sustained minor injuries during the encounter but in stable conditi on. Evacuation Albano said the encounter happened on the outskirts of Nagcanasan which is closer to Barangay Babalasioan, Sta. Maria, Ilocos Sur. He said residents of Nagcanasan, Pilar were also evacuated. As another precaution, Mayor Tyrone Beroña suspended classes from primary to secondary levels, in both public and private schools, in Pilar on Wednesday.