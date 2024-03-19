Localized 911 call centers nationwide eyed by 2028

BAGUIO: All local government units (LGUs) in the country are eyed have their own "911" emergency call center by 2028, according to National Emergency 911 executive director Francis Fajardo on Tuesday. There are about 30 LGUs nationwide that have their own 911 emergency call center, Fajardo said in an interview on the sidelines of the opening of the Bureau of Fire Protection Olympics at Melvin Jones Grandstand here. He said a localized emergency call center allows authorities to immediately address situations, unlike when a call is connected to the national operations center before its transfer to the local disaster risk councils. 'Ngayon binababa namin from the national office to every municipality, city, provinces, lahat ng LGUs that want to establish local 911. Pino-process at talagang binibilisan namin kasi yan ang utos ng ating (Department of the Interior and Local Government) secretary (Benjamin Abalos) at ni Presidente (Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.) para makatulong agad at ma-i-baba sa public (We are brin ging it down from the national office to the municipality, city, provinces and all the LGUs that want to establish a 911. We are processing and fast-tracking the process since this is a directive by our Secretary and the President to immediately help the public),' he said. Fajardo said the target is attainable because of LGUs' positive response to the proposal. Source: Philippines News Agency