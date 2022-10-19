Local transmission tops Covid-19 cases in Agusan Sur

The Provincial Health Office of Agusan del Sur (PHO-ADS) has reported that 14,317 or 82 percent of the province’s collective coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases are locally transmitted.

The PHO-ADS reported on Tuesday that there had been 17,295 total Covid-19 infections in the province since the pandemic broke out over two years ago.

Of the total number of infections, at least 2,789 were caused through intimate contact with or exposure to people who had the virus; the remaining 95 were local stranded people, and 50 had traveled to regions with a high number of Covid-19 cases.

The PHO-ADS data also revealed that 43 of the province’s cases involved returning Filipino workers abroad, while one case was still being looked into by health authorities.

As of Oct. 18, there have been 16,756 recoveries, 453 fatalities linked to Covid-19, and 86 active cases remaining, according to the PHO-ADS.

Of the remaining current cases, 84 were determined to be locally transmitted, and two included people who had frequent contact with virus-positive people.

As for Covid-19 related deaths, the PHO-ADS said 407 were also locally transmitted cases, 42 were with close contacts, and three were locally stranded individuals.

As of Tuesday, nine new confirmed infections, 20 recoveries, and one death were recorded in the province, the PHO-ADS said.

Source: Philippines News Agency