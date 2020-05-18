Local rice supply fills NFA warehouses in NorMin

The rice currently in stock at the National Food Authority in Region 10 (NFA-10) warehouses all come from grains producers in the region, the agency said Sunday.

On its Facebook page, NFA-10 said “80 percent of the total rice buffer stock of NFA Northern Mindanao is sourced from local farmers in Bukidnon” and the rest from other provinces in the region.

Next to Bukidnon, Lanao del Norte contributes 16 percent to the NFA stock; Misamis Occidental, 3 percent; and Misamis Oriental, 1 percent.

According to the NFA-10, from March 19 to May 14, it has released some 122,417 50-kilo bags of rice to local government, public officials, and government agencies mostly in the region for distribution to families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the provinces in Northern Mindanao, Misamis Oriental obtained 42,934 bags of 50-kilo rice from the NFA; Bukidnon, 38,759 bags; Lanao del Norte, 20,899 bags; Misamis Occidental, 15,024; and Camiguin, 4,801 bags.

Those who availed of the NFA rice in Misamis Oriental are the Department of Social Welfare and Development-10, the city social welfare and development office, the provincial, municipal, and barangay governments.

The NFA-10 also listed the offices of Sen. Mary Grace Poe-Llamanzares and Sen. Cynthia Villar as among those who purchased rice from them.

According to Poe’s office, the senator bought 10 sacks of NFA rice intended for the residents of Barangay Mandangoa, Misamis Oriental upon the request of a certain Anabelle Pamisa.

“Sen. Poe has purchased NFA rice from Iloilo, General Santos, Laguna, and Metro Manila, but so far there have been no complaints,” her office said, referring to allegations made by some lawmakers that the NFA rice has a foul odor.

The rice is being sold to government entities at PHP1,250 per 50-kilo bag, and are all freshly milled, it said.

Under the Rice Trade Liberalization Law or RA 11203, NFA is mandated to maintain sufficient rice buffer stock to be sourced solely from local farmers and maintain its optimal level at all times strategically located across the country.

Meanwhile, in a recent statement, NFA said it is open to any investigation into reports that its rice stocks issued to some lawmakers for relief distribution allegedly have foul odor.

Judy Carol Dansal, the NFA administrator, has assured that the rice stocks they distribute are “fresh from the rice mills which we contracted to mill our palay stocks.”

Dansal said local governments and DSWD prefer the NFA rice because of its good quality, which she added is comparable to the commercial stocks being sold in the market and is cheaper.

“Since the start of rice distribution for relief, we have not received a single report or complaints on the NFA rice quality,” she said.

