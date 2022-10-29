Local gov’ts free to impose mask mandates: DOH

Local governments have the prerogative to impose a face mask mandate when they see fit, a health official said Friday.

“Let’s take the City of Manila, for example, so they said, ngayon darating na Undas, sila po ay mag-i-impose na dapat lahat ng papasok sa sementeryo ay naka-mask (They said this All Saints’ Day, they would impose that all cemetery visitors must wear face masks),” Department of Health officer in charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a media briefing.

On the other hand, the City of San Juan will enforce the use of face masks when the number of people inside its cemeteries reaches more than 50 percent of their capacity.

Vergeire said the decisions of both cities are aligned with the national protocols that the voluntary use of masks outdoors is advised in low-risk settings and among low-risk individuals.

“Kapag ang isang lugar na nasa labas kayo, ay nakita nating puno ng tao (If you see a big crowd), which happens during Undas, that means that is already high risk. That is why our mayors are imposing this kind of mandate para sa (to use) mask,” she said.

During a Palace briefing on Tuesday, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said President Ferdinand R. Marcos is set to issue an executive order on the voluntary wearing of face masks indoors.

While the EO is not yet out, the public, especially mallgoers, has begun ditching face masks.

Vergeire emphasized that the DOH “highly encourages” the public to wear face masks, especially in public transportation and health facilities.

