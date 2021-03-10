Local execs can help prevent Covid-19 cases surge: PRRD

President Rodrigo R. Duterte on Monday said local government officials, particularly barangay captains, are crucial in preventing a rise in Covid-19 cases within their respective jurisdictions.

In a pre-recorded public address, Duterte reminded barangay captains of their role in implementing minimum health standards amid Covid-19 cases surge in Metro Manila.

“It is really very important that the [Department of the Interior and Local Governemnt] plays its role. Ang gobyerno natin ganito, ako ang pinaka-ulo, ang pinaka buntot ko yung barangay captain. Ang barangay ang pinaka importante sa lahat at kung talagang ginusto, kung ginusto ng lahat ng mga barangay captains magtrabaho, really work at it, baka talagang ma-decrease the number of transmission (Our government is structured like this, I’m the head, my tail is the barangay captain. The barangay is most important and if they really want it to happen, if all barangay captains really work, maybe they can decrease the transmission),” he said.

Duterte added that preventing the spread of Covid-19 would only be possible if a barangay captain has “political will”.

He also reminded the public to observe minimum health standards such as wearing of face masks and face shields, frequent hand-washing, and physical distancing.

“You have only one life to live so please guard yourself,” he added.

He said following these health protocols would be a huge help to the country.

“Sana kung makatulong lang kayo sa bayan, sumunod lang kayo at medyo mapababa natin ang kaso ng Covid (I hope you can do your share for the country. Just follow protocols to help reduce Covid cases),” he said.

He also reassured that the government is monitoring new Covid-19 strains in the country.

“We’re trying to find out a way of effectively combatting these new developments sa mga variant sa Covid-19 (in the Covid-19 variant),” he said.

On Sunday, the OCTA Research group warned that Philippines may see 6,000 new Covid-19 cases daily by March 31 if the surge is not managed.

As of Monday, health authorities recorded 3,356 additional Covid-19 cases bringing the total number of cases in the country to 597,763.

This is the fourth consecutive day that more than 3,000 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the country.

Recoveries reached 545,912 after six more people got well while five more deaths brought the mortality toll to 12,521.