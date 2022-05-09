﻿Local candidate’s house in Tawi-Tawi yields high-powered firearms

Policemen on Sunday seized 10 high-powered firearms and other weapons in a Tawi-Tawi.

Aside from the high-powered firearms, authorities also seized a handgun, a baseball bat and other assorted deadly weapons consisting bolos and knives, Maj. Winston Botengan, police chief of Sapa-Sapa municipality, said in a statement Monday.

Botengan said the weapons were seized when policemen responded to the reported presence of some 150 unidentified armed men staying at the residence of a local candidate around 1:50 p.m. Sunday in Barangay Top-Top Banaran, Sapa-Sapa.

“The responding policemen were about to inquire when a group of individuals suddenly scattered and fled in different directions,” Botengan said, without identifying the candidate.

He said the pieces of evidence recovered are placed under the custody of Sapa-Sapa Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

Sapa-Sapa, which consists of 23 barangays, is a third-class municipality with a population of 35,580 as of the 2020 census.

Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Arthur Cabalona, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) director, urged the residents of Tawi-Tawi to remain vigilant and to immediately report any suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station

Source: Philippines News Agency