﻿Local campaign kickoff smooth so far: Comelec

No major concerns have so far been reported at the start of the 45-day campaign period of local candidates, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Friday.

“Compared to previous elections, the infractions of the candidates seem to be so far manageable and within the expectations that we set. (Compliance with) health protocols and compliance with our campaign guidelines are our continuing plea to them and to their supporters,” Commissioner George Erwin Garcia said in a message to reporters when asked for an assessment.

He also reminded candidates and their supporters to be mindful of the campaign guidelines set by the Commission.

Asked if they are ready to file motu proprio charges against campaign violators, Garcia said, “Yes. The seriousness of our resolve should never be underestimated by everyone.”

There are a total of 18,023 local seats are up for grabs in the forthcoming local elections.

Of the number, 253 are for members of the House of Representatives, 81 seats each for provincial governor and vice-governor, 782 members of Sangguniang Panlalawigan, 1,634 seats each for city/municipal mayor and vice mayor, and 13,558 seats for the city/municipal councilors.

The poll body also said Cebu is at the top of the list of 10 provinces with the highest number of registered voters, with 3,288,778.

It is followed by Cavite with 2,302,353; Pangasinan, 2,096,936; Laguna, 2,045,687; Bulacan, 2,007,523; Negros Occidental, 1,946,639; Batangas, 1,819,071; Iloilo, 1,628,752; Rizal, 1,601,962 and Pampanga, 1,589,473.

Source: Philippines News Agency