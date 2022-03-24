﻿Local bets told to observe health protocols as campaign kicks off

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday reminded local candidates of certain restrictions on campaign activities despite the country’s improved coronavirus situation.

In a press briefing, Commissioner George Erwin Garcia said physical contact such as hugging, kissing and handshake, among others, are still prohibited.

“Always think about the health protocol. We have reached alert level 1, the situation is very good, everyone is moving around, we are able to campaign well. Please make sure your campaign team, campaign staff are all wearing face masks. What has saved our world today is face masks. At the same time, even if you say that many people attend your rallies, make sure that there is social distancing,” Garcia added.

Health experts have earlier warned of an uptick in cases due to increased mobility and relaxing of quarantine protocols during the election campaign season.

The campaign period for local candidates will kick off on Friday — with a total of 18,023 elective seats to be contested on May 9.

Of this number, Garcia said there are 845 positions where candidates are running unopposed.

These include 39 posts for member of House of Representatives, nine for governor, 11 for vice governor, 45 for provincial board member, 203 for mayor, 254 for vice mayor and 284 for councilor.

Garcia, meanwhile, said they will also start taking down illegal campaign posters of local candidates starting Friday.

“Let us respect private ownership. I hope our candidates will give lectures to their supporters. As long as the owner of the house is not willing, even if the Supreme Court has a TRO (temporary restraining order), do not violate property rights its unfair to the homeowner,” he said.

The 45-day campaign period for local candidates will run until May 7.

Stricter security package

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said it is ready to enforce a stricter “security” package as local campaign activities are expected to be more intense than national sorties.

“Magkakaroon lang po ng kaunting adjustment in terms of security package na being provided by the PNP dahil inaasahan na nga po natin na mas intense at mas mainit yung labanan sa local level (There will be some adjustments in terms of security package that is being provided by the PNP as we are expecting a more intense and heated fight in the local level),” PNP spokesperson, Col. Jean Fajardo said in a TV interview.

The PNP has earlier identified various hotspots, particularly in Mindanao which would be part of their areas of concern for the May 9 elections.

PNP chief, Gen. Dionardo Carlos said some of these areas have a known presence of private armed groups.

Carlos said they will also monitor the situation in the Samar provinces to make sure that communist rebels in these areas will not cause any trouble.

Source: Philippines News Agency