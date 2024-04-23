MANILA: Lithuania's foreign minister is set to visit the Philippines to promote trade and investments, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday. Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza said Gabrielius Landsbergis is the first Lithuanian foreign minister to undertake an official visit to the country. He will be in the Philippines April 23 to 25. It is also Lithuania's first high-level visit to the Philippines since Prime Minister Adolfas Slezevicius in 1995. The Philippines and Lithuania has a three-decade long diplomatic relations, Daza added. Landsbergis will meet with Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo. '(The meeting) will focus on enhancing cooperation in various areas such as trade and investments, clean energy, science and technology including health and laser technology, and people-to-people links,' she said. Both officials will also discuss regional and international issues of mutual concern, underscoring the shared commitment of the Philippines and Lithuania to peace, stabili ty, and the rules-based international order. Source: Philippines News Agency