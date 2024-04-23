Latest News

Lithuanian FM visits PH to promote trade, enhance bilateral relations

MANILA: Lithuania's foreign minister is set to visit the Philippines to promote trade and investments, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday. Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza said Gabrielius Landsbergis is the first Lithuanian foreign minister to undertake an official visit to the country. He will be in the Philippines April 23 to 25. It is also Lithuania's first high-level visit to the Philippines since Prime Minister Adolfas Slezevicius in 1995. The Philippines and Lithuania has a three-decade long diplomatic relations, Daza added. Landsbergis will meet with Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo. '(The meeting) will focus on enhancing cooperation in various areas such as trade and investments, clean energy, science and technology including health and laser technology, and people-to-people links,' she said. Both officials will also discuss regional and international issues of mutual concern, underscoring the shared commitment of the Philippines and Lithuania to peace, stabili ty, and the rules-based international order. Source: Philippines News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.