Lithium Werks, B.V., announces the formation of a new Specialty High-Performance business unit that will collaborate with leading global sports car manufacturers for their electrification of their fleet and to supply them with the world’s fastest and most powerful lithium batteries

AUSTIN, Texas and ENSCHEDE, The Netherlands, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lithium Werks, leveraging their premier intellectual property portfolio of Lithium Iron Phosphate, featuring its MIT developed Nanophosphate® cathode material and other new high voltage materials, and over a decade of developing world-class coating expertise and patented cell designs, the company’s new unit will work with the world’s leading high-end sports car companies to enable them to launch game-changing and innovative electric sports cars with unparalleled power, speed and performance.

As a part of this new initiative, Lithium Werks is also announcing that the new business unit will be able to deliver several new cell sizes, in addition to the current 18650 and 26650 cell formats. These new cell sizes include the 18700, 21700 and 26700 cylindrical cell sizes. This will allow packs and solutions in different shapes and sizes depending on the OEM’s requirements.

Lithium Werks aims to shape the future of high-end sports cars and motorsports featuring new binders, specialty polymers, blends and nanocrystalline materials along with patented cell designs, delivering batteries that will meet the most challenging performance in both speed and power, that previously was thought impossible.

For more information, please contact us at https://lithiumwerks.com/ contact/