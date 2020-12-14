Lithium Werks Achieves IATF 16949 and Renews ISO 9001

AUSTIN, Texas and ENSCHEDE, The Netherlands, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lithium Werks is pleased to announce that it has renewed its long-standing ISO 9001 certification, now valid through late 2023, and upgraded the prior TS 16949:2009 Automotive Quality Certification to the new IATF 16949:2016 certification, registered with BSI (British Standards Institute), for the Changzhou Electrode Coating and Cell Assembly plants.

The International Automotive Task Force IATF 16949:2016 is the preferred Automotive Quality Management System and replaces ISO/TS 16949:2009 by integrating the many international Automotive Quality Management Systems like: VDA (Germany), AIAG and QS-9000 (North America), AVSQ (Italy), FIEV (France), and SMMT (UK).

Marcus Higginbotham, Global Quality Director for Lithium Werks, said, “IATF 16949:2016 is the most stringent quality standard in the automotive industry, and obtaining this certification shows the dedication and maturity of the personnel and the management’s commitment to quality.”

This IATF 16949 standard was implemented per customer requirements and was integrated into the Lithium Werks operating philosophies and the existing QMS.

Don Lenz, VP of Global Sales for Lithium Werks, said, “These certifications will give our customers confidence that these cells can be designed and used not only for transportation applications where Power, Safety, Life™ are important, but in all verticals that demand the lowest total cost of ownership.”

Lithium Werks congratulates its Changzhou team on this milestone accomplishment.

Learn more about Lithium Werks at www.LithiumWerks.com

Contact:

lwmarketing@lithiumwerks.com