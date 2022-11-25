List: Maynilad scheduled water interruptions on Nov. 24-27

Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (Maynilad) has scheduled a water interruption in some parts of Paranaque, Pasay, and Caloocan City on November 24-27 for maintenance work.

Areas in Paranaque to be affected from 10 p.m. on November 24 to 6 a.m. on November 25 are the following: Barangays 201, Don Bosco, Marcelo Green, Merville, Moonwalk, San Antonio and San Isidro; and from 10 p.m. on November 25 until 6 a.m. of the following day.

Barangays 181 to 185 and 201 in Pasay City will experience water interruption from 10 p.m. on November 24 until 6 a.m. on November 25, and from 10 p.m. on November 25 until 6 a.m. on November 26.

In Caloocan City, Barangays 64, 65, 66, 69, 70, 73, 74, and 75 will experience the interruption from 11 p.m. on November 26 until 4 a.m. on November 27, specifically in G. del Pilar corner 10th Avenue for network maintenance activity.

The affected customers were advised to store enough water during the water service interruption.

Maynilad said it has water tankers on standby and is ready to deliver water to affected areas when necessary.

The water concessionaire said the interruption is part of the agency’s effort to improve its services in the West Zone

Source: Philippines News Agency