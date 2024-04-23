LABUAN, The 28th Labuan International Sea Challenge (LISC) kicked off today with the highly anticipated LISC Daiwa Fishing Tournament. Participants from various corners of Malaysia and neighbouring countries descended upon Labuan to partake in the exhilarating event promising unforgettable fishing experiences. Labuan Corporation (LC) chief executive officer Rithuan Ismail said the number of participants was still encouraging, despite a slight decline compared to last year's 213 participants. "The LISC Daiwa Fishing Tournament is one of the crowning jewels of this year's challenge, and the encouraging number of participants reflects the excitement surrounding it," he told Bernama after the flag off at the Labuan Public Marina here today. He said with a total of 184 participants from Malaysia's diverse states, and from Hong Kong, Brunei, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Guangdong (China), and Indonesia, the event showcases the international appeal of Labuan as a prime destination for sea enthusiasts. Rit huan said the main fishing fields are set at the Spratly Islands and Layang-Layang Island, promising both seasoned anglers and newcomers an opportunity to engage in thrilling fishing endeavours. Highlighting the diverse array of activities, Rithuan Ismail emphasised that this year's LISC boasts 17 exhilarating programmes, offering a total prize pool of RM278,390. 'The Labuan Round-Island Kayak Challenge and the LISC Daiwa Fishing Tournament stand out as the main crowd-pullers, with a combined prize worth RM126,300,' he said. Anticipating a significant turnout of at least 30,000 visitors to Labuan throughout the event, Rithuan underlined the region's appeal as a vibrant hub for maritime sports and recreation. The grand finale of the 28th edition of LISC, scheduled for April 28, will be officiated by Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories), Dr. Zaliha Mustafa. 'It promises to be a fitting culmination to a week-long celebration of the sea, sport, and camaraderie,' Rithuan said. S ource: BERNAMA News Agency