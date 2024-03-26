Lisa Guerrero-Nakpil is new NHCP chairperson

MANILA: The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) on Tuesday announced the election of its new chairperson, Lisa Guerrero-Nakpil. She took her oath before National Commission for Culture and the Arts Chair Victorino Mapa Manalo, who is also an ex-officio member of the NHCP Board in his capacity as Executive Director of the National Archives of the Philippines, the NHCP said in a news release. Nakpil was first appointed NHCP Commissioner in 2020, representing the private sector. She is a noted public historian, curator, and writer who has championed the promotion of historical knowledge through her various award-winning books and newspaper columns. Her mother, Carmen Guerrero-Nakpil, also served as Chair of the then-National Historical Commission from 1967 to 1971. 'The NHCP Board believes that Chair Nakpil's broad experience in art and culture, as well as media and events, will strengthen the NHCP's mandate in bringing Philippine history alive and building love of the country and a sen se of Filipino identity,' the Commission said. Nakpil succeeded Dr. Emmanuel Franco Calairo, who specializes in the study of local history in Cavite. The NHCP is the principal government agency mandated to strengthen Filipino's nationalism through the promotion of Philippine history and the protection of cultural heritage. Source: Philippines News Agency