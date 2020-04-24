Liquor seized and several suspects arrested

SAPS members and other law enforcement agencies dedicated to serve and protect the inhabitants of the province, participated in various Vehicle Check Points (VCP) and roadblocks this week. Their efforts paid off as several suspects were arrested for robbery and liquor related offences.

Gugulethu Crime Prevention members arrested two suspects in a VCP that was conducted at NY 78 today. While police were searching a light delivery vehicle (LDV) they found three cases of brandy. Two suspects, aged 25 and 41 were arrested for contravening Regulation 11B (I) (c) of the Disaster Management Act. They were subsequently issued with a fine.

Meanwhile, two suspects were arrested for an armed robbery and possession of stolen property after a man was robbed by four suspects at NY 78 on Thursday, 23 April 2020 while he was waiting for a taxi. Police pursued the suspects. One suspect was found in his home in possession of the complainant’s property and another one was also found in possession of the complainant’s cell phone. Police also seized an imitation firearm.

In Lingelethu West, police arrested a woman at a roadblock that was on the N2 highway. Police found alcohol in the boot of the suspect’s vehicle. She was charged for contravening Regulation 1B (.I) (c) of the Disaster Management Act. The suspect was fined.

In an unrelated matter, Kraaifontein police arrested a 36-year-old male for possession of liquor in 4th Avenue, Belmont Park, Kraaifontein on Thursday, 23 April 2020. The members followed up information about liquor that was stored at an address. Upon their arrival, police discovered that liquor was stored in a truck and some inside the house. The suspect was arrested with 65 boxes containing 10 X 3 litre bags of wine as well as 18 separate 3 litre bags of alcohol. In total the confiscated liquor was over 600 litres and worth R60 000.00. The suspect is facing charges of possession of presumed stolen property, selling liquor without a licence and contravention of the Disaster Management Act Regulations. He was released on a warning to appear in the Kuils River Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 25 May 2020.

Source: South African Police Service