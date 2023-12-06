Lionel Messi Named TIME’s 2023 Athlete of the Year

Miami – Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi, now playing for Inter Miami, has been named TIME's 2023 Athlete of the Year. The prestigious recognition by the US news magazine was confirmed on Tuesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, Messi's accolade from TIME follows his July transfer to the Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami from French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). In August, the 36-year-old forward led Inter Miami to victory in North America's Leagues Cup, marking the US club's first-ever title. Messi's contribution included scoring 10 goals in seven Leagues Cup matches, significantly impacting US soccer in a brief period.

In October, Messi clinched his record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or award after steering Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title, their first since 1986. Having spent over a decade with FC Barcelona, Messi is the club's all-time top scorer with 672 goals in 778 appearances. His illustrious career at Barcelona includes 10 Spanish La Liga and four UEFA Champions League titles.

Throughout his football career, Messi has won 44 trophies, including the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 World Cup with Argentina. Being named TIME's 2023 Athlete of the Year places Messi alongside other renowned athletes like gymnast Simone Biles, basketball player LeBron James, the US women's national soccer team, and New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, who received the award in 2022.