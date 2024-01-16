Lionel Messi named FIFA Best Men’s Footballer of 2023

ANKARA: Inter Miami's Argentine superstar Lionel Messi was named the FIFA Best Men's Footballer while Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati was named the FIFA Best Women's Footballer in the 2023 Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony held on Monday in London. Manchester City's treble-winning Spanish manager Pep Guardiola bagged the 2023 FIFA Best Men's Coach of the Year award. England women's national team's Dutch head coach Sarina Wiegman won the 2023 FIFA Best Women's Coach of the Year honor. The 2023 FIFA Best Men's Goalkeeper of the Year honor was awarded to Manchester City's Brazilian goalie Ederson. English goalie Mary Earps, who was last year's Best Women's Goalkeeper of the Year winner, was named the 2023 FIFA Best Women's Goalkeeper of the Year. The 2023 FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11 list included Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, Belgium), Ruben Dias (Manchester City, Portugal), John Stones (Manchester City, England), Kyle Walker (Manchester City, England), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund/Real Madrid, England), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City, Portugal), Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain, France), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain/Inter Miami, Argentina) and Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid, Brazil). Mary Earps (Manchester United, England), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona, England), Olga Carmona (Real Madrid, Spain), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City, England), Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona, Spain), Ella Toone (Manchester United, England), Keira Walsh (Barcelona, England), Lauren James (Chelsea, England), Sam Kerr (Chelsea, Australia), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave, US) and Alessia Russo (Manchester United/Arsenal, England) are included in the 2023 FIFA FIFPRO Women's World 11. The 2023 FIFA Fair Play award was given to the Brazil national men's football team's display against the racist slurs received by Real Madrid's Brazilian player Vinicius Jr. in the Spanish La Liga. Late football legends German Franz Beckenbauer, England's Sir Bobby Charlton and Brazilian Mario Zagallo were remembered during the ceremony. The 2023 FIFA Puskas Award, the best goal of the year award, was won by Botafogo's former midfielder Brazilian Guilherme Madruga. Argentine football club Colon fan Hugo Miguel Iniguez, who was seen bottle feeding his baby while watching his team's match, won the 2023 FIFA Best Fan Award. Source: Philippines News Agency