Linemen from Mindanao to help restore power in E. Visayas

Some 55 linemen from Caraga Region on Saturday afternoon were deployed to speed up the power restoration activities in Eastern Visayas which was badly hit by Typhoon Ursula (Phanfone) on Christmas Eve.

APEC Party-list Rep. Sergio Dago-oc said the Power Restoration Rapid Deployment (PRRD) task force is composed of linemen from electric cooperatives of Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Davao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Siargao, and Dinagat island.

These linemen who travelled for two days from Mindanao bringing with them seven heavy equipment will be deployed for at least 10 days, spending the New Year away from their families, Dago-oc said.

I have been a lineman for nine years, and I was also part of the task force during the power restoration works after Super Typhoon Yolanda. I know the struggles, sacrifices, and efforts these hardworking personnel are doing, he added.

Dago-oc said there were six linemen who died during the power restoration activities after the super typhoon in 2013.

National Association of General Managers of Electric Cooperatives president Allan Laniba led the send-off prayer held at Don Orestes Romualdez Electric Cooperative office in Tolosa, Leyte.

He also thanked the congressman and the linemen for the immediate response.

Once again, we have shown solidarity with this task force. Thank you for answering our call for help. Instead of welcoming (the) New Year with your families, you chose to spend it to help us, Laniba said, asking for everyone's prayers for the safety of the task force.

PRRD task force is a volunteer service where electric cooperatives nationwide work together to mobilize personnel and logistics to help other cooperatives greatly affected by natural calamities restore electricity to the member-consumer-owners.

There are 11 electric cooperatives in Region 8 -- five in Leyte; two in Samar, and one each in Biliran, Southern Leyte, Eastern Samar, and Northern Samar.

Source: Philippines News Agency