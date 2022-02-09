﻿Limited F2F classes in Ilocos university run smoothly

The start of limited face-to-face (F2F) classes in state-run Mariano Marcos State University went smoothly on Monday after almost two years of flexible learning due to the pandemic.

In her short welcome remarks before the students proceeded to their assigned retrofitted classrooms, vice president for academic affairs, Dr. Prima Fe Franco, reminded selected 6,000 students, the faculty, and staff to follow the minimum public health standards prescribed by the Interagency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, Department of Health, and the local government unit concerned.

“You’re in good hands. Let’s embrace it for the sake of quality education,” Franco said, as she underscored the need to strengthen human capital by developing the students’ relevant skills and competencies through F2F learning.

Before students were allowed to enter their classrooms, they were required to present a full vaccination card, a notarized parents’ waiver, a medical certificate issued by a government physician, and a registration with the PhilHealth insurance to cover medical expenses related to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The parents assume all the risks as they give full consent to their child to join the limited in-person classes.

With mixed emotions to learn together again with his classmates inside the classroom, a pharmacy student and chairperson of the University School Council, Philip Joshua Aliga, said the opening of limited F2F classes is a significant leap for the university as it never stopped providing quality education among its students.

“It will take some time and effort to adjust again but our education is at stake. For every risk that we take is an opportunity to realize our dreams,” he said.

MMSU president Shirley Agrupis said the students, faculty, and staff of MMSU have already achieved a high percentage of Covid-19 vaccination rollout of 99.06 percent.

With a total of 14,597 students who are currently enrolled in the university, Agrupis said they have prepared more than enough to welcome back the students to school.

But if there are some glitches observed in the limited F2F classes, she said the students may contact concerned school authorities for immediate action.

“There’s no need for you to go elsewhere as you are like our children. We will take good care of you,” said Agrupis, as she thanked the support of various stakeholders for supporting the pilot run of limited F2F learning of MMSU.

Source: Philippines News Agency