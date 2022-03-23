﻿Limit outdoor activities due to warm weather in Luzon: PAGASA

The weather bureau on Wednesday advised people to limit their outdoor activities due to the warm and humid weather across Luzon brought by the easterlies.

“Luzon will have fair weather. It will be humid in the afternoon. Stay indoors. Limit outdoor activities,” said Grace Castañeda of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Castañeda added that if outdoor activities could not be prevented, people should not forget to bring sun protection and wear light-colored clothes.

“Take a break to prevent the health effects of warm weather. Hydrate,” she said.

Metro Manila and Tuguegarao’s temperature will reach up to 35°C and Legazpi, up to 33°C.

The easterlies remain the prevailing weather system, causing warm and humid weather.

Isolated rains are likely in the afternoon or evening.

“There is no weather disturbance that may affect the country,” Castañeda said.

Eastern Visayas and Mindanao will experience isolated rains and thunderstorms.

Castañeda said residents must take precautions against possible flooding and landslides.

The temperature in Zamboanga and Davao could reach 34°C; and Tacloban, 33°C.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will continue to prevail across the archipelago.

PAGASA officially declared on March 16 the start of the dry season, when rain showers are greatly reduced and higher temperatures are expected.

The weather bureau earlier urged the public to take precautionary measures to minimize heat stress, and optimize the daily use of water for personal and domestic consumption.

Source: Philippines News Agency