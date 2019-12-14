Light rains over PH due to ‘amihan’, easterlies

MANILA -- The northeast monsoon or amihan and the easterlies will bring cloudy skies and rain over the country on Saturday.

In a weather bulletin issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) at 4 a.m., the northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with light rains over the Cordillera and Cagayan Valley regions, and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon.

In Eastern Visayas and Caraga, the easterlies will bring cloudy skies with rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Moreover, in Palawan and the rest of the Visayas and Mindanao, the easterlies will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

In Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, the northeast monsoon will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

There will be strong winds in extreme Northern Luzon going northeast, which will bring rough coastal waters at heights reaching 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters.

For the rest of Luzon, there will be moderate to strong winds heading in the same direction and will result in moderate to rough coastal conditions, with waves reaching 1.2 meters to 2.8 meters.

For the Visayas and Mindanao, the winds will be light to moderate heading east to northeast, and coastal waters will have slight to moderate condition at a height of 0.6 meter to 2.1 meters. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency